Buen finde, con Paul McCartney, Kate Moss y Johnny Depp, entre otros

Paul, Ivan Vaughan and George Harrison circa 1958. 'We had a few words and phrases that, if one of us said it, would amuse the others because it was like a secret code…' Do you know which of these childhood phrases appear in Paul's lyrics and poetry? Find out more in this month's website Q&A, now up on PaulMcCartney.com. #FBF #FlashbackFriday