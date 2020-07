View this post on Instagram

Congratulations to @zuccardivalledeuco for being crowned the World’s Best Vineyard 2020 as well as the Best Vineyard in South America! The winery is located at the foot of the striking Andes Mountains in the Mendoza region of Argentina. When visiting you can enjoy a wine tour to discover the impressive variety of soils in the Uco Valley and taste through Zuccardi’s range of high altitude wines including modern and full-flavoured Malbec. Never miss an opportunity to dine at the Piedra Infinita Cocina restaurant which offers a seasonal menu paired to the winery’s outstanding wines. As travel resumes and winery doors open, Zuccardi tops our list of must-visit destinations! #worldsbestvineyards #worldsbestvineyards2020