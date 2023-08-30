Este domingo 3 de septiembre a las 20 hs, el Umbrella Bar Cultural ubicado en San Juan 456, Ciudad de Mendoza, será el escenario del evento “Flow Urbano”.
La productora “M Producciones” ha organizado un concurso imperdible para los amantes del canto y el baile urbano.
Los artistas participantes tendrán la oportunidad de demostrar su talento en una noche llena de ritmo y musica.
El premio para el ganador será la producción de un videoclip profesional a cargo de la productora, y el artista podrá proponer la idea y temática del mismo.
Además, todo el evento será filmado y estará conducido por Mc M y la música estará a cargo SKINNY DJ .
¡No te pierdas la oportunidad de disfrutar y apoyar a estos talentosos artistas urbanos! El ganador del concurso será elegido por aplausos del público al finalizar todas las presentaciones.
¡Prepárate para disfrutar una noche llena de flow y música en “Flow Urbano”!
